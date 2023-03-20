Recovering from injury, Amitabh Bachchan hopes to be on the ramp soon

Taking to Instagram in the wee hours of Monday, the senior Bachchan posted a throwback picture of himself from the ramp

Amitabh Bachchan. Pic/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan misses the fun and frolic on the ramp. Are you wondering what makes us think so? Check his latest Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram in the wee hours of Monday, the senior Bachchan posted a throwback picture of himself from the ramp. In that frame, Amitabh was dressed in a black kurta-pyjama with white embroidery embossed on the kurta. The superstar completed the look with white shoes and a black shade.

"... thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery .. I repair .. hope to be back on the ramp soon..." Amitabh wrote in the caption and shared a folded hands emoji and a rose with it.

Fans lapped up the post with encouraging comments. One wrote, "Love you, Amitabh Bachchan, sir nice!" "Black looks great on you... hope to see u dazzling," wrote another one.

For the unversed, Amitabh broke his rib cartilage and suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during the shooting of an action sequence of the film 'Project K' in Hyderabad. The actor was flown to Mumbai after the initial treatment.

Amitabh wrote in his blog, "In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home." The actor continued, "Strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain .. So all work that was to be done has been suspended and cancelled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around ..." Since then, Amitabh has been keeping his fans updated about his health progress through his blogs and tweets. The news of his recovery will surely bring broad smiles to the face of his fans.

