Shehnaaz Gill embarks on her yoga journey at her new house, see photo

Shehnaaz Gill, known for her stint on the popular reality show, Bigg Boss, has embarked on a new journey towards spirituality. She has taken up yoga to promote inner peace and happiness.

On Thursday, actress took to Instagram and posted a picture with caption, "Starting with my Yoga journey… (yoga emoji) @yogikomaleshwar #Peace #MyHappyPlace #Yoga."

In the photo shared on Instagram, she can be seen attired in black sportswear, performing yoga on a mat. Apparently, Shehnaaz has started practicing yoga at home under the guidance of a trainer.

Shehnaaz is a follower of BK Shivani, and last year, she openly confessed her newfound interest in spirituality, saying, "I wasn't very spiritual before, but now it has increased. I have come to understand the true significance of meditation, as without knowledge one is nothing. I have realized that this world is temporary, and our spiritual journey will be of great importance, and nothing else will matter."

Apart from her spiritual journey, Shehnaaz Gill has been making waves in her career.

She was recently seen in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' alongside Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and others. The film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', directed by Farhad Samji, has been written by Sparsh Kshetrapal. It was been released on over 5700 screens worldwide, spanning across 100 countries. In India alone, the film is being showcased on more than 4500 screens, which is expected to offer over 16000 shows, making it easily accessible to a large number of audiences.

She also wowed the audience with her stunning ensemble at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. Shehnaaz has been appearing in her show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill, on YouTube, where she has interviewed several celebrities from the film and TV industry, including Radhika Apte, Shahid Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Sara Ali Khan.

