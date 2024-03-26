Breaking News
Shehnaaz Gill twins with mother in white for Holi 2024

Updated on: 26 March,2024 06:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Shehnaaz Gill opted for traditional attire for the occasion, donning a graceful white kurta set and keeping her makeup minimal

Picture Courtesy/Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram account

Television and Bollywood actor Shehnaaz Gill celebrated Holi with her mother, sharing joyous moments.


The actress, known for her lively personality, shared glimpses of her festivities on social media.


Shehnaaz took to her Instagram account on Monday to delight her fans with pictures capturing her Holi celebration. Dressed in white, she and her mother applied colours to each other's faces.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill opted for traditional attire for the occasion, donning a graceful white kurta set and keeping her makeup minimal.

Captioning the picture with, "happy holi", Shehnaaz threw colours and smiled brightly for the camera in the photos.

After Shehnaaz posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section.

One user wrote, "Oh my gosh, you are looking very adorable Shehnaaz Gill."

Another user wrote, "Looking too pretty."

A third user wrote, "Flawless beauty."

Following her family celebration, Shehnaaz joined her friends to continue the festivities. She shared videos on her Instagram stories from a Holi party, featuring actor-comedian Varun Sharma and others. The clips showed the two playfully teasing each other.

Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Thank You For Coming', which also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.

Shehnaaz made her Hindi film debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

