Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse from 'Chhorii 2' dubbing session

Helmed by Vishal Furia 'Chhorii' streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience

Soha Ali Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Soha Ali Khan, on Monday, shared glimpses from the dubbing session of her upcoming horror film 'Chhorii 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Soha re-shared a video on her stories in which she could be seen inside the dubbing studio and making funny moves.

The video was initially shared by the director Vishal Furia on his Instagram stories which he captioned, "This is how horror is dubbed by the artist @sakpataudi #chhorii2 #dubbing."

'Chhorii 2' also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Nushrratt, who will return to play the role of the protagonist in the sequel of the film, Sakshi, earlier said, "I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2."

Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

