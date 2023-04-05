Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Soni Razdan drops unseen picture of little Alia Bhatt from Papa Kehte Hain sets

Soni Razdan drops unseen picture of little Alia Bhatt from 'Papa Kehte Hain' sets

Updated on: 05 April,2023 09:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Soni Razdan, a veteran Bollywood actor, posted a family photo from the set of the film 'Papa Kehte Hain'

Soni Razdan drops unseen picture of little Alia Bhatt from 'Papa Kehte Hain' sets

Picture Courtesy/Soni Razdan's Twitter account


Veteran Bollywood actor Soni Razdan, on Monday, shared an unseen family picture from the sets of the film 'Papa Kehte Hain'.


Taking to Twitter, Soni shared the picture and wrote, 'This one is from Seychelles when the girls were small and we were shooting 'Papa Kehte Hain' there. Search for 'water' in your camera roll and quote tweet the pic #water #family #shootlife #whenwewereyoung.'



In the picture, little Alia Bhatt could be seen with her parents Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.


Alia could be seen donning a cute balloon frock and holding her father Mahesh Bhatt's hands. While mommy Soni Razdan stands next to them with sister Shaheen Bhatt in black shorts and a t-shirt.

Soon after the veteran actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Also Read: Soni Razdan shares unseen photo from Alia Bhatt's pregnancy on her first Mother's Day!

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28 this year.

She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

soni razdan mahesh bhatt alia bhatt bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK