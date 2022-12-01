×
Breaking News
New Delhi: AAP candidate booked for flaunting revolver while dancing
Lalu to undergo kidney transplant on December 5: Tejashwi
Taliban: At least 10 killed by bombing of religious school
Author-director of Kannada play on Tipu Sultan receives death threats
Mumbai: BEST announces new ‘super saver’ travel plans for commuters

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Throwback Thursday When baby Kajol was holding baby Tanisha in her arms

Throwback Thursday: When baby Kajol was holding baby Tanisha in her arms

Updated on: 01 December,2022 03:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actress had shared this picture on social media

Throwback Thursday: When baby Kajol was holding baby Tanisha in her arms

Official Instagram Accounts Of Kajol


The very moment someone utters the name of ‘Kajol, the terms that one can associate with her are ‘firebrand actress’, ‘stellar performer’, ‘flawless artist’… the list is endless. Even though she is an extremely successful person, it’s always nice and refreshing to walk past the memory lane.


Also Read: Karan Singh Chhabra gets a taste of Akshay Kumar's sense of humour



Recently, Kajol decided to take a stroll down the memory lane when she posted the adjoining photograph. The actress took to social media and posted this extremely adorable childhood photo of hers, wherein she is holding her dearest sister Tanishaa Mukerji in her arms. The photograph is really a visual treat in itself.


Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit, Shalin fight over the topic of 'mental health'

On the film front, Kajol will be seen in the upcoming film 'Salaam Venky', which also stars Vishal Jethwa in the titular role. Overall, there is also Aamir Khan who will be seen in a special appearance in the film.

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kajol Vishal Jethwa aamir khan bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Bollywood Breaking News throwback thursday

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK