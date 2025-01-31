Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna attended the song launch event of their film 'Chhaava' on Friday in Hyderabad. The actress was seen in a wheelchair at the event

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are currently gearing up for the release of their film 'Chhaava'. Despite a foot injury, Rashmika has been honouring her work commitments and arriving for the promotions of Chhaava with a wide smile. Vicky on his part has been making sure his co-star comfortable. Earlier today, the du graced an event in Hyderabad to promote the film. Rashmika was seen using a wheelchair for ease of movement.

Rashmika Mandanna navigates on wheelchair

In a video doing rounds on social media, Vicky Kaushal was seen helping Rashmika Mandanna, who is in a wheelchair post a severe leg injury on her right foot during a gym session. Being a true gentleman, he was seen pushing his co-star's wheelchair and helping her navigate.

Vicky looked sharp in a purple kurta and pyjama set, while Rashmika stunned in an orange and red suit set during their promotion of Chhaava.

Vicky was also seen attempting to talk to the audience in Telugu with the help of Rashmika. Take a look

About Chaava's first song

Vijay and Rashmika were in Hyderabad for the launch of the first song from their film titled 'Jaane Tu'. Composed by music maestro AR Rahman, the track has been crooned by Arijit Singh. Meanwhile, Irshad Kamil has penned the soulful lyrics for the song. The song captures the electrifying chemistry between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (Vicky Kaushal) and his better half Maharani Yesubai (Rashmika Mandanna).

Speaking about working on 'Jaane Tu', A.R Rahman revealed, “For Jaane Tu, I wanted the music to echo the timeless devotion-like love between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, while also speaking to the modern soul. The endeavor was to craft something that feels like a bridge between two worlds – historical and contemporary. Arijit Singh’s textured and emotionally laden voice wraps around the composition, carrying the listener into a world of yearning and hope. His classical expertise and heartfelt delivery elevates the song to a realm very few singers can unlock.”

Additionally, Arijit Singh stated, 'Jaane Tu' is divine and sincere. The melody hits right in the center. I feel blessed that Rahman sir has given me the opportunity I am grateful. I feel his music transcends time and I feel lucky to experience his music. Singing this song, I felt pure and passionate.”