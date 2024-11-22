During a masterclass at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Chopra claimed that his 2023 directorial venture was actually the choice of several artistes, including those working internationally.

L-Vidhu Vinod Chopra; R- Vikrant Massey in a still from 12th Fail

Two months ahead of the Oscar nominations, director Kiran Rao and producer Aamir Khan are travelling the world to campaign for Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry to 97th Academy Award. But according to their colleague, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, many in Hollywood were hoping for another Indian film to be selected.

The feminist dramedy, starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Nitanshi Goel, is eyeing a spot in the international film category. During a masterclass at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Chopra claimed that his 2023 directorial venture was actually the choice of several artistes, including those working internationally.

"Can I tell you one thing in return that so many people have told me, including people in Hollywood, that 12th Fail should have represented India at Oscars not whatever went," the filmmaker said. He further asked the audience if they agree with him. "Say yes or no, do I care? What I care for is did I make a good film or not. So please don't give so much importance (to awards). Awards are people outside of (the industry) who are acknowledging you for God knows what reasons. So please don't bother,” he said. Not just Oscars, Chopra also believes even back home, National Awards shouldn't be taken too seriously. As he spoke about his 1989 acclaimed drama thriller, Parinda, someone in the audience asked, "Why thrillers don't get National Award?" To which the the filmmaker replied, "You are giving too much importance to the National Awards."