Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outing damages Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress?

Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress at Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe moment at the MET Gala 2022 was the most talked about look of the night. The "Kardashians" star is under fire because it looks like she may have destroyed the piece of clothing. According to Page Six, the 41-year-old "Kardashians" star lost 16 pounds in the weeks leading up to the event in order to fit into the historic gown. For the unversed, she even changed into a duplicate outfit as she arrived at the party's entry since she couldn't move freely in the original.

"I'm extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history," she said ahead of the party. "I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won't be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do."

However, it appears that simply posing for photos on the red carpet with Pete Davidson who later bleached his hair platinum blond to match his girlfriend's Marilyn-inspired tresses, she may have harmed the "world's most expensive outfit."

