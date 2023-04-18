Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are reportedly dating. The reality TV personality and entrepreneur shares two children with her former partner, Travis Scott

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Listen to this article Kylie Jenner dating Timothee Chalamet post breakup with Travis Scott x 00:00

Kylie Jenner, the well-known reality TV personality and entrepreneur, has something new and exciting going on in her life, and it involves an American actor named Timothee Chalamet. During the recent Coachella festival in California, she was spotted with her pals, including Timothee Chalamet. No additional information regarding their purported affair has been revealed; however, the two were apparently seen speaking during Paris Fashion Week in January of this year.

A source has confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the 25-year-old makeup mogul (Kylie Jenner) and the 27-year-old Oscar nominee (Timothee Chalamet) are dating. However, according to the source, it's not all that serious right now. At this stage, they're keeping things casual. "It's not serious, but Kylie is having fun hanging out with Timothee and seeing where it goes," adds the source.

Adding further, "It's been a lot of fun for her because it's so different from her previous relationship". "It's all new and exciting for Kylie, and she's having a great time." Neither star has addressed the romance publicly, nor have they stepped out together in an official capacity. Three months ago, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the mom of two Stormi Webster, Aire Webster, and her former partner, Travis Scott, were "on a break" and not together.

Also Read: Timothee Chalamet's singing skills shine in Bob Dylan biopic, says director

In March, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kylie "wants to keep things cordial between her and Travis for the sake of their family. She wants things to be balanced and remain drama-free."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have continued their relationship since 2017. After that, couples were spotted together at several events and shows. Stormi Webster, Jenner and Scott's first child, was born on February 1, 2018, and Aire Webster couples second child was born on February 2, 2022.