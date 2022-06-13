THESE are the songs ruling our playlist as BTS turns 9 today

The K-pop group celebrate their 9th anniversary today

As K-pop stars BTS celebrate their 9th anniversary today, these are their hit songs we are listening to on loop.

No More Dream

Remember the track that introduced the group members 9 years ago ‘No More Dream?’ Who would have imagined these young boys in the video would not only achieve all that they dreamed of but so much more! With impressive lyrics that were penned by RM, Suga, and J-Hope along with their producers, the song was about youngsters being pushed to go to school to fulfil the dreams of others and not their own. Dressed hip-hop style, the boys gave the introductory song their all, from vocals to pulling off complicated dance moves.

We are Bulletproof

Another song spelling out what BTS (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) stands for, we wouldn’t be surprised if this one is a favourite of every Army! Watch out for Jimin’s perfect back flip over J-Hope, while the other members left fans impressed with their moves too!

Boy In Luv

This track from 'Skool Luv Affair,' as the name suggests had the boys woo their classmate. All about teen love this song with its catchy beats and cool lyrics, is certainly on our list along with the adorable ‘Just One Day’ from the same album.

Dope

‘Dope’ was the group’s first music video to surpass 100 million views on YouTube. The song that had the boys dressed as professionals from different fields, also touched upon how young people struggle to succeed with the expectations placed on them.

Fire

‘Fire’ is the perfect party song. If you are looking for a dance number to push the tempo, ‘Fire’ is the pick for you!

Blood Sweat & Tears

Blood Sweat & Tears is inspired by Demian by Hermann Hesse. The song deals with temptations that the youth face. This beautifully shot video, has reference to paintings like ‘The Fall of the Rebel Angels’ by Bruegel, a Flemish Renaissance artist, in 1562 and other art forms.

Mic Drop

‘Mic Drop’ is a song for those who dislike and discourage BTS, it’s all about ‘success is the best revenge.’ It’s a song that will make you want to step up and prove naysayers wrong!

Boy with Luv

Boy With Luv featuring American singer Halsey is the single for Map of the Soul: Persona is just the peppy, fun, love song that you need when love is in the air.

Dynamite

‘Dynamite’ that released in 2020, is the band's first song fully recorded in English. The song, written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar has an upbeat disco-pop song with elements of funk, soul, and bubblegum pop.

Life Goes On

‘Life Goes On’ is a song co-written by RM, Suga and J-Hope that is meant to offer healing and comfort to all the people affected by the current pandemic.

Butter and Permission to Dance

BTS started the summer with 'Butter,' and continued the feel-good vibes 'Permission to Dance.' The lyrics of 'Permission to Dance,' co-written by Ed Sheeran, who previously co-wrote 2019 Map of the Soul: Persona track 'Make It Right. The song is a reminder that you don't need anyone's permission to feel happy.

My Universe

This collaboration with Coldplay was much awaited and as expected, the number is one we can never get tired of listening!

Proof

Of course, we can't miss their latest album ‘Proof’ with each track, ruling our playlist, since the time it dropped last week!