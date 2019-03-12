Kalank teaser launch live updates: Alia-Varun-starrer looks like a lucid poetry

Mar 12, 2019, 13:24 IST Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who replaced Sridevi's role in the film, says: "To step into the role when you step as an actress is different. I missed her always on the set but when you begin working you look beyond. We, of course, miss her terribly."

Mar 12, 2019, 13:21 IST Talking about Kalank, Karan Johar says: "Kalank kisi ke liye kaajal hai kisike liye dhabbaa (For some, its kohl, and for some, its a stain)... It's all about perception. For some, it's love, for some it's something else. THROUGH this film, you've got to decide whether Kalank is love or a taboo."

Mar 12, 2019, 13:18 IST Varun Dhawan, who has also been a huge part of the Dharma family says: "This film is damn special because it's being produced by people who are close to me. With Karan, he's part of my family. I feel safe around him because I knew I'm going to have his back. During My Name Is Khan, Abhishek was my roommate as Assistant Director, he would iron my clothes so that I would look tidy on the sets. I am extremely happy to see him here. I've done this film for Abhishek Varman."

Mar 12, 2019, 13:13 IST Alia Bhatt, who has shared a long journey of her career with Karan Johar says: "It's my 9th film with Dharma..thank you everybody for making this happen. I am going to try to be normal because I am nervous. We all wish ourselves but the film should do well because Abhishek deserves it. Now I am going to stop talking or else my makeup will get ruined."

Mar 12, 2019, 13:08 IST Sonakshi Sinha shares her excitement working with the stellar cast of B-town. The actress said: "I am standing next to the most stellar cast and done this magnum opus. what else do you want? life set hai." Aditya Roy Kapur says how his Dharma journey has been so far! "It's always so beautiful to work with Dharma. He always had a clear vision for this film. The experience was amazing because of the clarity Varman had."

Mar 12, 2019, 13:05 IST Madhuri Dixit says that Abhishek Varman is so good on the set that he's always dukhi (sad). it's very hard to please him. The actress also adds, "It just went marvellous for me. I thoroughly enjoyed it." In fact, Sanjay Dutt, who plays Alia Bhatt's father in the film says: "You know how close I was with your father. After so many years got to work with Madhuri ma'am and Varun. Alia and everyone. I am really happy."

Mar 12, 2019, 13:02 IST Kalank is the saga of love set in the 1940s and effortlessly delves into the lives of these six characters - Varun as Zafar, Alia as Roop, Sonakshi as Satya, Aditya as Dev Chaudhry, Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry. Kalank has been in the news ever since its inception. Check out the teaser right away!

Mar 12, 2019, 12:53 IST Apoorva Mehta, Dharma CEO says that Kalank is one of our expensive films.

Mar 12, 2019, 12:49 IST Sajid Nadiadwala also shares his journey with Kalank. The producer says: "After 2 States, this is a great experience. It needs real guts to take some other producer onboard. Yash Johar was my mentor. I would go to him whenever in doubt."

Mar 12, 2019, 12:38 IST As the entire cast arrives at the teaser launch of Kalank, Karan Johar shares a few details about the film. During the media interaction, Karan said: "Kalank is something that was born in the fabric of our company's hearts. Due to various circumstances, it wasn't made but I am glad that we have given it in safe hands. This has been the labour of love that has gone past by. Thanks, Sajid Nadiadwala for being a part of Kalank."

Mar 12, 2019, 12:31 IST The team of Kalank is here! While Madhuri Dixit opted for a floral black saree, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were spotted twinning in white. Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roya Kapur were also spotted sharing the same shade of red in this Indian couture. Madhuri Dixit-Nene arrives at the teaser launch of Kalank. Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur made a rocking entry at the teaser launch of Kalank, a period drama. Sonakshi Sinha joins the lead actors - Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur at the teaser launch of Kalank. All pictures:Yogen Shah Alia Bhatt too joined the Kalank gang at the teaser launch of the film.