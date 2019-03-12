Kalank teaser launch live updates: Alia-Varun-starrer looks like a lucid poetry
The makers of Kalank have piqued the audience's curiosity by revealing the posters of the characters played by Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit-Nene. The entire star cast will be present at the teaser launch today
Mar 12, 2019, 13:24 IST
Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who replaced Sridevi's role in the film, says: "To step into the role when you step as an actress is different. I missed her always on the set but when you begin working you look beyond. We, of course, miss her terribly."
Mar 12, 2019, 13:21 IST
Talking about Kalank, Karan Johar says: "Kalank kisi ke liye kaajal hai kisike liye dhabbaa (For some, its kohl, and for some, its a stain)... It's all about perception. For some, it's love, for some it's something else. THROUGH this film, you've got to decide whether Kalank is love or a taboo."
Mar 12, 2019, 13:18 IST
Varun Dhawan, who has also been a huge part of the Dharma family says: "This film is damn special because it's being produced by people who are close to me. With Karan, he's part of my family. I feel safe around him because I knew I'm going to have his back. During My Name Is Khan, Abhishek was my roommate as Assistant Director, he would iron my clothes so that I would look tidy on the sets. I am extremely happy to see him here. I've done this film for Abhishek Varman."
Mar 12, 2019, 13:13 IST
Alia Bhatt, who has shared a long journey of her career with Karan Johar says: "It's my 9th film with Dharma..thank you everybody for making this happen. I am going to try to be normal because I am nervous. We all wish ourselves but the film should do well because Abhishek deserves it. Now I am going to stop talking or else my makeup will get ruined."
Mar 12, 2019, 13:08 IST
Sonakshi Sinha shares her excitement working with the stellar cast of B-town. The actress said: "I am standing next to the most stellar cast and done this magnum opus. what else do you want? life set hai." Aditya Roy Kapur says how his Dharma journey has been so far! "It's always so beautiful to work with Dharma. He always had a clear vision for this film. The experience was amazing because of the clarity Varman had."
Mar 12, 2019, 13:05 IST
Madhuri Dixit says that Abhishek Varman is so good on the set that he's always dukhi (sad). it's very hard to please him. The actress also adds, "It just went marvellous for me. I thoroughly enjoyed it." In fact, Sanjay Dutt, who plays Alia Bhatt's father in the film says: "You know how close I was with your father. After so many years got to work with Madhuri ma'am and Varun. Alia and everyone. I am really happy."
Mar 12, 2019, 13:02 IST
Kalank is the saga of love set in the 1940s and effortlessly delves into the lives of these six characters - Varun as Zafar, Alia as Roop, Sonakshi as Satya, Aditya as Dev Chaudhry, Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry. Kalank has been in the news ever since its inception. Check out the teaser right away!
Mar 12, 2019, 12:53 IST
Apoorva Mehta, Dharma CEO says that Kalank is one of our expensive films.
Mar 12, 2019, 12:49 IST
Sajid Nadiadwala also shares his journey with Kalank. The producer says: "After 2 States, this is a great experience. It needs real guts to take some other producer onboard. Yash Johar was my mentor. I would go to him whenever in doubt."
Mar 12, 2019, 12:38 IST
As the entire cast arrives at the teaser launch of Kalank, Karan Johar shares a few details about the film. During the media interaction, Karan said: "Kalank is something that was born in the fabric of our company's hearts. Due to various circumstances, it wasn't made but I am glad that we have given it in safe hands. This has been the labour of love that has gone past by. Thanks, Sajid Nadiadwala for being a part of Kalank."
Mar 12, 2019, 12:31 IST
The team of Kalank is here! While Madhuri Dixit opted for a floral black saree, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were spotted twinning in white. Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roya Kapur were also spotted sharing the same shade of red in this Indian couture.
Madhuri Dixit-Nene arrives at the teaser launch of Kalank.
Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur made a rocking entry at the teaser launch of Kalank, a period drama.
Sonakshi Sinha joins the lead actors - Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur at the teaser launch of Kalank.
Alia Bhatt too joined the Kalank gang at the teaser launch of the film.
Mar 12, 2019, 12:28 IST
Karan Johar and Sanjay Dutt arrive at the popular multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai, for the teaser launch of the much-awaited film of the year.
Karan Johar looks dapper, as the producer of the film suited up for the teaser launch of Kalank.
Sanjay Dutt opted for a black pathani suit for the teaser launch of Kalank.
Helmed by 2 states director, Abhishek Varman, Kalank is all set to hit the marquee on April 19, 2019. Kalank is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.
Mar 12, 2019, 12:18 IST
After unveiling Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha's look from the much-awaited film, Kalank, the makers of the film have revealed the most enchanting character of the Kalank gang, Madhuri Dixit-Nene. The actress, who has smitten the world with her smile plays the character of Bahaar Begum in the movie.View this post on Instagram
Enchanting, ethereal & timeless. The true ‘Begum’ of hearts, Bahaar! @madhuridixitnene #WomenOfKalank #Kalank @duttsanjay @adityaroykapur @varundvn @aliaabhatt @aslisona @abhivarman @apoorva1972 #SajidNadiadwala @ipritamofficial @foxstarhindi @dharmamovies @nadiadwalagrandson
Mar 12, 2019, 12:13 IST
Makers of the film are successfully keeping the audience on their toes by unveiling the character posters one after another, leaving the fans asking for more. The actress plays the role of Satya, a woman who is known for her integrity and sacrifice.
Mar 12, 2019, 12:08 IST
After sharing first look character posters of Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt from his upcoming multi starrer film Kalank, filmmaker Karan Johar shared Alia Bhatt's first look of her character Roop. On the occasion of Women's Day, the director is revealing the strong and intense characters of his film. "To love her is to love fire. Presenting Roop," Johar wrote while sharing Alia's look on social media.
Mar 12, 2019, 11:58 IST
The producer introduced Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt first, and later, he revealed the most important character from the Kalank family, Varun Dhawan, who plays the character of Zafar - the guy who flirts with life.
Mar 12, 2019, 11:54 IST
Kalank has finally started its journey into the world. The film, as Karan describes, is very close to his heart. The filmmaker, through Instagram posts, has been revealing bits and parts of the film for fans and the audience to get them excited about the film. For instance, Karan Johar shared Sanjay Dutt's look from Kalank and wrote, "The most powerful voice of the table, the formidable Balraj Chaudhry."View this post on Instagram
The most powerful voice of the table, the formidable Balraj Chaudhry. @duttsanjay #MenOfKalank #Kalank @adityaroykapur @varundvn @aliaabhatt @aslisona @madhuridixitnene @abhivarman @apoorva1972 #SajidNadiadwala @ipritamofficial @foxstarhindi @dharmamovies @nadiadwalagrandson
Mar 12, 2019, 11:51 IST
On March 7 morning, filmmaker Karan Johar shared the first look of Varun Dhawan as Zafar from the film, Kalank. After sharing Varun's look, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions took to Instagram to share the first look of Aditya Roy Kapur from the period drama. The actor plays Dev Chaudhry, and as described by the production house, his character is that with a sprinting mind and a noble heart. Take a look!View this post on Instagram
A virtuous heart with an uncorrupted mind. Presenting Dev Chaudhry. @adityaroykapur #MenOfKalank #Kalank @duttsanjay @varundvn @aliaabhatt @aslisona @madhuridixitnene @abhivarman @apoorva1972 #SajidNadiadwala @ipritamofficial @foxstarhindi @dharmamovies @nadiadwalagrandson