J-hope dances to 'Neuron' in military uniform, says 'It takes 3 minutes to do it' - watch video

J-hope, who enlisted in the army as an active-duty soldier in April 2023 is currently working as an instructor at the training battalion in Gangwon Province.

Korean boy band BTS member J-hope surprised the ARMY on Sunday as he dropped new pictures and a video dancing to his latest track 'Neuron'. The idol, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, performed in his uniform. He wrote in the caption on Instagram, “It takes 3 minutes to do it!” Furthermore, he also shared pictures from a pop-up shop and wrote, “Thank you for coming!!! I love you!!!”

ARMY, who eagerly awaits any update from the BTS member, took to social media to express their happiness over the posts. One wrote on X, "Today I have been having a hectic and sad day, but he came and revived my hopes of moving on, how can I not love him, when I miss him too much and he suddenly appears DANCING LIKE THE KING HE IS?!!", “I'M SCREAMING AND CRYING OMG J-HOPE IS SO HANDSOME!!!!” added another.

'Neuron', which is the title track from the album 'Hope On The Street Vol. 1' represents J-hope's old underground dance crew with the same name, which hails from Gwangju. When the rapper was in the second year of middle school, he joined the crew as its youngest member and bagged multiple awards at several dance competitions. 'Neuron' also features hip-hop veterans Gaeko and Yoon Mi Rae. The new album aligns with J-hope's documentary series 'Hope On The Street'.

'Hope On The Street' is a 6-episode docuseries that highlights J-hope's story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey in his 12th year since debut, returning to his dancer roots. Accompanied by his former instructor, the popping champion Boogaloo Kin, J-hope explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers along the way, read a statement.

'Hope On The Street Vol. 1' comprises six tracks and features collaborations with popular artists such as Yoon Mirae, Gaeko from Dynamic Duo, Jungkook, and Huh Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM.