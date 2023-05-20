Overwhelmed by all the heartfelt wishes and sweet notes he received on his birthday, NTR Jr took to his official social media handles and penned a long note thanking everyone

(Pic courtesy: NTR Jr/ Instagram)

Listen to this article 'Devara' star NTR Jr calls fans his 'pillar of support' as he thanks them for showering love on his birthday x 00:00

Pan-India star who took the country by storm with his power-packed performance in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, 'RRR', NTR Jr celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday, May 20.

Hailed as the 'Young Tiger' of the Telugu film industry, NTR Jr who is the grandson of the legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), the actor has been enthralling his fans and audiences since the early 2000s, has given some impressive blockbuster hits over the years.

The Tollywood superstar who is best known for Telugu movies such as 'Simhadri', 'Vrindavanam', 'Jai Lava Kusa', 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' and 'RRR' to name a few, NTR Jr has a massive fan base that worships the superstar as the 'Man of Masses'.

As the Telugu heartthrob turned a year older on Saturday, his fans and followers showered him with all their love and sent heartfelt birthday wishes and messages for their favourite superstar across social media platforms.

Overwhelmed by all the heartfelt wishes and sweet notes he received on his birthday, NTR Jr took to his official social media handles and thanked his fans, his industry friends and all the well-wishers who wished him on his special day.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday, i.e. on the eve of his birthday, NTR Jr poured his heart as he thanked his fans and called them his 'pillar of support'. NTR Jr wrote, "Over the past few decades, there have been many highs and lows but my fans have been my anchor, rock and pillar of support."

"Every role I played and every story I've been a part of, has been for my fans! My heartfelt thanks to each and every fan for embracing my performances,

for unwavering loyalty and for being the driving force behind my passion!", the actor further wrote.

A day before his birthday, the actor treated netizens with the first look of his much-awaited next and announced the title of the same, 'Devara', which was previously titled 'NTR30'. In his heartfelt note to his fans, he also mentioned the immense response the movie has been getting already. NTR wrote, "I am truly grateful to you all for your overwhelming response to #Devara! Made my day!"

"I'd like to thank my friends, family, well-wishers and fellow film fraternity members for making this day extra special!", NTR concluded his note with a thanks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, NTR Jr who was last seen in 'RRR' will next be seen in 'Devara' where he will share the screen space with Bollywood actors Janhavi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Besides, 'Devara', which is releasing next month on June 2, there are speculations that NTR Jr may make his Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'. On Saturday, while wishing NTR Jr on his birthday on Twitter, the 'War' actor Hrithik Roshan hinted that the Telugu superstar of joining him in 'War 2'.