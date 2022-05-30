Exclusive! Abhinav Shukla talks about Sidhu Moose Wala: It’s disheartening that a mother has lost her son

Singer-rapper turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa

Abhinav Shukla/ Instagram

Popular actor Abhinav Shukla, who hails from Punjab, says he is “disheartened, a mother has lost her son,” referring to Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead on . “My sympathies with his family and near ones.”

Speaking about Moose Wala, the actor says, “His song ‘So High’ was a massive hit! It used to play at every party and club in India. His songs were contemporary and had a lot of relatability with the desi-rap culture-loving youth. I liked the music and beat of ‘Dhakka’ and ‘Same Beef'. I have heard stories of him being very approachable for his fans and a grounded guy off the screen!”



Sharing his thoughts about Moose Wala’s influence on the youth, Abhinav says, “There is a lot of debate on whether songs influence the youth or whether youth influence the songs. His lyrics were boastful and had a lot of mention of guns and arms which again is a debate about who’s influencing who?”

Show full article