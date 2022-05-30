Exclusive! Abhinav Shukla talks about Sidhu Moose Wala: It’s disheartening that a mother has lost her son

Singer-rapper turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa
Abhinav Shukla/ Instagram
Popular actor Abhinav Shukla, who hails from Punjab, says he is “disheartened, a mother has lost her son,” referring to Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead on May 29. “My sympathies with his family and near ones.”
Speaking about Moose Wala, the actor says, “His song ‘So High’ was a massive hit! It used to play at every party and club in India. His songs were contemporary and had a lot of relatability with the desi-rap culture-loving youth. I liked the music and beat of ‘Dhakka’ and ‘Same Beef'. I have heard stories of him being very approachable for his fans and a grounded guy off the screen!”
Sharing his thoughts about Moose Wala’s influence on the youth, Abhinav says, “There is a lot of debate on whether songs influence the youth or whether youth influence the songs. His lyrics were boastful and had a lot of mention of guns and arms which again is a debate about who’s influencing who?”