Throwback Thursday: Here’s how Rupali ‘Anupamaa’ Ganguly looked during her younger days

It’s not rocket science to say that the serial 'Anupamaa', whose titular role is being played by Rupali Ganguly, is presently on top of the charts. Besides ruling the airwaves, the daily soap is also ruling everyone’s mind and heart.
For all those who were wondering as to how Rupali ‘Anupamaa’ Ganguly looked during her younger days, well, this photograph serves more than a proof. This photo, which was posted by Rupali on social media, sees her with her real family. The actress had posted this on the auspicious occasion of ‘Guru Purnima’.
She captioned it as, “On the auspicious occasion of guru Purnima, my heart is full of gratitude for all the wonderful Gurus in my life. My first guru my father for making a mark in this industry after all the struggles.. so that we have the privilege to be born and be a part of this wonderful fraternity. Next my wonderful @ashwinkverma for adding onto the values which my parents had taught me of being a good human being, of going out of your way to be kind and for giving me the wings to fly! And finally the wonderful film industry jo bhi sikha hai, filmo se sikha hai.. to all the wonderful directors,actors. and technicians ….especially my favourite Sridevi ji..na koi acting class gayi hoon, kahi se nahi sikha.. whatever I have learnt as an actor has been from my father and watching all the lovely actors who have graced the silver screen”.