Karisma Kapoor shares her sunkissed image with no filter

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Friday shared her sunkissed image. The images shows Karisma flaunting her bright smile as she stands under the Sun.

"No filter days (sun and white heart emojis)," she captioned the post.

The comment section was immediately filled with heartfelt reactions.

"How beautiful," a social media user commented.

"Forever young," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma is currently seen as one of the judges on India's Best Dancer 4 alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Last month, actors Karisma Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought back memories of the iconic track 'Le Gayi' on the stage of 'India's Best Dancer 4'.The duo recreated the famous dance steps, much to the delight of the audience.

On the acting front, Karisma will be seen headlining 'Brown' series, which also stars Helen and Soni Razdan.

