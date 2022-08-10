Breaking News
Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack Sunil Pal shares health update

Updated on: 10 August,2022 03:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Srivastava was brought to the hospital by his train and was given CPR twice to resuscitate his heart

Raju Srivastava/ Instagram


Popular stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava's health deteriorated last night after he suffered a heart attack on Wednesday.  Reportedly, he fell unconscious while working out on a treadmill at a gym in South Delhi. He experienced severe chest pain and collapsed. He was brought to the hospital by his train and was given CPR twice to resuscitate his heart. 


Giving an update on Srivastava's health, comedian Sunil Pal revaled that he doing well and is recovering rapidly. The comedian also shared that Srivastava will be back home soon. 

Raju Srivastava became a popular name after he participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He has also worked in a couple of films including 'Bombay to Goa', and 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya'. He also participated in Bigg Boss 3. Raju Srivastava is the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Division Board.


raju shrivastav sunil pal bollywood news Entertainment News

