Alexx ONell My role personifies British Empires dark intellect
Alexx O’Nell: ‘My role personifies British Empire’s dark intellect’

Updated on: 17 March,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Alexx O’Nell, who plays the antagonist in Sara-led Ae Watan Mere Watan, on how director Iyer fictionalised his character of a ruthless British officer

Sara Ali Khan. Pic/AFP

Alexx O’Nell was terrified as he read about his character, British officer John Ayre, in Ae Watan Mere Watan. But the character’s impactful nature was also a sign for him to say yes to the part. “When casting director Gautam [Kishanchandani] sent me some scenes, I was terrified and also in love with this character. He is immaculately dressed and clinical. With that clinical precision and quiet strength, he is doing some horrible things,” says the actor, who plays the antagonist in the Sara Ali Khan-led historical drama.


Alexx O’Nell in Ae Watan Mere WatanAlexx O’Nell in Ae Watan Mere Watan


The upcoming Prime Video offering chronicles how freedom fighter Usha Mehta established the underground radio station, Congress Radio, during the 1942 Quit India movement. While Khan essayed the real-life freedom fighter, director Kannan Iyer made O’Nell’s character fictional, a personification of the collective dark consciousness of the British Raj. “This guy was created to personify the dark intellect, result-oriented nature of the British Empire. There were few people, who were running the administration for the British, but it was the largest strength in those individuals. Also, since it was a fictional character, I had the freedom to interpret him the way I wanted to.”


The actor, who was recently seen in Aarya (2020), Khufiya (2023) and Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, says his experience on Ae Watan Mere Watan was enhanced courtesy his co-star Khan. “I know Sara Ali Khan has an image of being more of a star than an actor. But this film will cast her in a new light. We didn’t joke a lot on 
this one because it was an intense shoot. Maybe someday, we’ll collaborate on a comedy,” he laughs.

