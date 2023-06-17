Bhumi Pednekar: Will never compromise on the films I choose

Drawn to movies that ‘challenge the status quo’, Bhumi on standing by Afwaah despite its underwhelming run, and its upcoming OTT release

Sometimes, an underwhelming response to a film may make the actor reflect on his/her choices. But every once in a while, actors know the true merit of a movie, one that cannot be judged by box-office figures. For Bhumi Pednekar, Afwaah is one such offering. Director Sudhir Mishra’s satire, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sumeet Vyas, earned rave reviews from critics on its May release, but could not draw audiences to theatres. With the film slated to drop on Netflix on June 30, Pednekar says that she stands by it, regardless of its box-office run.

Afwaah explores the menace of misinformation

“I will never compromise on the kind of roles and films that I choose. As an actor, I need to be known for the work that I do on screen,” she asserts. Pednekar counts Afwaah a proud addition to her filmography for many reasons — it not only teamed her up with like-minded artistes in Mishra and Siddiqui, but also saw her portray a strong woman. She plays Nivedita, who escapes from her politician-fiancé’s clutches and stands up for her own beliefs. But above all else, the movie is important to her as it holds up a mirror to society, depicting how certain sections of the population use the menace of misinformation to their advantage. “As an actor, I strive to be a part of stories that challenge the status quo, spark conversations, and shed light on important social issues. From the onset of my career, I have prioritised films that stand out. I want to connect with a story and tug at the heartstrings of my audience,” says the actor.

Her upcoming films reflect this too. In Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, she tells the story of a self-destructive woman, while Gauri Khan’s Bhakshak sees her as a feisty journalist who faces intimidation as she uncovers an explosive story. “It’s my duty to embrace roles that show women as empowered, dignified, and confident individuals. I am delighted to witness the transformation in the cinematic landscape that portrays women with strength and grace. I take pride in the collective effort made by my fellow actresses and myself to bring about this change,” says Pednekar.