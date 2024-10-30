Neena Gupta marks her return to Malayalam cinema after 30 years for a role that calls the most prominent in her whole career. She plays Saramma in the recently released Disney plus Hotstar series 1000 Babies co-starring Rahman

Neena Gupta

Listen to this article Neena Gupta: Crossed the age and stage to be typecast I Exclusive x 00:00

Actor Neena Gupta has returned to Malayalam cinema after over 30 years. She first worked in Malayalam cinema in the early 90s in Vasthuhara and Aham, both starring superstar Mohanlal lead. However, Gupta still considers Disney plus Hotstar's new series '1000 Babies' as her first Malayalam project. "I didn't have much to do in Vasthuhara and Aham. They were different kind of films too. I would say that this is my first Malayalam film in a way. It's a very prominent role for me, not only in a different language but also in my career," she shares talking to mid-day.com.

Neena Gupta on playing Saramma in 1000 Babies

The theme of the series which has switching of babies in a hospital at the time of birth is such that it can leave the audience rattled. To play the role of the mysterious and lonely Saramma was also scary for Gupta. "The character they explained was very scary and I was very scared to do it- concept and physicality-wise also,. But the whole concept is so unique that there was no question of saying no. I wasn't sure how I would be able to do it but I managed to pull through," she said adding that she might have said no to the role if she was aware of her daughter Masaba Gupta's pregnancy at the time of signing for the series.

Being on a set surrounded by Malayalam-speaking crew and cast was also quite daunting for the actress as she says she felt lonely on the set. "The whole unit used to speak in Malayalam which I did not understand. For days, I used to sit when the shot was being set and listen to people talk around me in a language foreign to me. I was not understanding anything. I was very lonely on the set. I used to sit there like an alien. I could not talk to anyone."

"It was bizarre. It was the first time that I was sitting somewhere the whole day and people talking around me and I don't understand anything which was a strange kind of experience for me," she added saying that it also did help with her character.

Neena Gupta on being type casting and waiting for project release

Almost everyone has heard of how Neena Gupta began her 2.0 in the industry. It started with a simple social media post of her asking for work. She landed in Badhaai Ho which was a massive hit and it led to one project after another for the actress. So much so that the actress reveals that she currently has six projects that has been shot and waiting for a release. With a boom in OTT platforms, a lot of content is being made. But waiting for project release has also become the norm. "Content is waiting. I have 6 projects waiting and a lot of other actors are also waiting for their projects." Prod her about the reason for the same, she shrugs saying, "I don't know".

Neena Gupta also stressed on how she no longer worries about being typecast. "One is always scared of doing little negative roles because people will give you the same. A strong woman was considered a negative woman. Then I started getting negative roles. But I have crossed that age and stage where I am scared that I will be typed."

1000 Babies is currently streaming of Disney Plus Hotstar.