Pankaj Tripathi: 'It's Mirzapur that has transformed us into stars'

Updated on: 24 June,2024 08:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The spectacular preview of Mirzapur 3 piqued the anticipation among fans worldwide, as it teased the return of the King of Mirzapur, AKA Kaleen Bhaiya

Pankaj Tripathi

One of India’s most-awaited crime thriller series, Mirzapur Season 3 has left audiences in a frenzy with its power-packed trailer, which garnered a whopping 1.9 M views across various platforms over the weekend. Stirring up Bhaukaal across the country, the trailer showcased an intense game of chess amongst the bahubalis, each striving to prove their worth and claim the throne of Mirzapur. Filled with revenge, ambition, politics, betrayal, deceit, and intricate family dynamics, the upcoming season promises to only get bigger and better. The spectacular preview of the series piqued the anticipation among fans worldwide, as it teased the return of the King of Mirzapur, AKA Kaleen Bhaiya. The previous season ended with Pankaj Tripathi’s character, Kaleen Bhaiyya being shot and saved. However, Divyenndu who played Munna Bhaiya was killed by Ali Fazal ending his association with the series. 


This iconic character is brought to life by none other than Pankaj Tripathi, who has time and again proved his mettle as a highly versatile and gifted actor. Reflecting on the show that catapulted him to global stardom, – Pankaj Tripathi expressed, “Mirzapur undeniably marked a stepping stone in my career. Notably, during interviews, journalists often refer to us as the ‘star cast’. But before Mirzapur became a global phenomenon, we were simply just the ‘cast’ of the show. It's Mirzapur that has transformed us into stars. After season 1, the reaction I received from fans, especially women, took me by surprise. It made me realise that Kaleen Bhaiya is unlike any other dons Indian masses have ever seen on celluloid. As opposed to conventional mafias and dons, he effectively puts up a facade of being soft- spoken, ethical, and trustworthy. Kaleen Bhaiya is not your run-of-the-mill criminal, which makes him truly stand out among others. We, as humans, have multiple facets to ourselves, and Kaleen Bhaiya is a perfect depiction of the same.” 


Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment, Mirzapur Season 3 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. It boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. The ten-episode series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 5. 


