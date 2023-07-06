Breaking News
Maharashtra politics: Is Eknath Shinde sulking or on his way out?
Mumbai: Private developer may be booked for clogging drains on NH-48
BMC tender scandal: Private trust’s fake address raises questions
Mumbai: Stainless steel to be used for protective nets in manholes
Mumbai: Three-year-old boy falls from 8th-floor window in Vikhroli building
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Sonam Kapoor is happy to lead Sujoy Ghoshs new kahaani

Sonam Kapoor is happy to lead Sujoy Ghosh’s new kahaani

Updated on: 06 July,2023 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sonam, who returns to the screen after four years with Blind, on how she jumped at the chance of working on a Ghosh thriller.

Sonam Kapoor is happy to lead Sujoy Ghosh’s new kahaani

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Blind

Listen to this article
Sonam Kapoor is happy to lead Sujoy Ghosh’s new kahaani
x
00:00

"I’m glad people have liked the trailer. That’s half the battle won,” says Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, gearing up for this week’s release, Blind. The actor had gone missing from our screens since The Zoya Factor in 2019, barring a cameo in AK vs AK (2020). She knew she wanted a powerful story to mark her return. Her search ended with director Shome Makhija’s Blind. An adaptation of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, the thriller sees Kapoor as a visually-impaired police officer in pursuit of a serial killer, essayed by Purab Kohli. 


Sujoy GhoshSujoy Ghosh


Kapoor says she gave her nod to the JioCinema offering primarily because of producer Sujoy Ghosh. A fan of his whodunit Kahaani (2012), she calls him the master of gritty thrillers in Hindi cinema. “It was a no-brainer for me to do the film because Sujoy Ghosh is the producer. He has a fantastic track record with edgy, gritty thrillers, and I jumped at the idea that he would be the captain of the ship. He has led the film creatively since its conceptualisation,” says the actor.


Slipping into the role of a visually-impaired woman wasn’t easy for the leading lady. The film’s director recently told mid-day how the actor was trained by two 
visually-impaired coaches to ensure authenticity in her performance (She’d do one rehearsal with her eyes closed, July 1). An actor must submit themselves to the role and creators, asserts Kapoor. “As an actor, I trust my producers and directors completely. I’m glad that I found a producer in Sujoy, who is the master of this genre. It was a tough role, and I have given my all to play Gia with sensitivity and grit.”

sonam kapoor sujoy ghosh Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK