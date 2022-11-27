Food, health, and comedy: Here are mid-day.com’s top features this week

It has been an interesting week with a mix of different kinds of stories that focus on fashion, health, food, caste and comedy, and music too. If you haven’t already had the chance to read them, here is the entire list

The winter is here and if you believe in being a fashionista, then it is time to change your wardrobe to look your best, especially if you love bodycon clothes. Fashion experts share important advice to help you start and get your A-game on. It may be the end of November but in the final part of our series on raising awareness about men’s health in this month, health experts help you understand testicular cancer better, and even say men shouldn’t shy away from getting tested.



This week, there is a lot of food, one that includes some espresso, classic festive food and even some for yam. While we tell you how you can innovate with your espresso for Espresso Day, we also share classic recipes for Thanksgiving Day, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be enjoyed during Christmas. Apart from that, we also reach out to chefs to give you an innovative take on suran, better known as yam, and it may just change your opinion about the root vegetable.



While food is a crowd favourite, we also delve into some comedy but particularly Dalit comedians, who bring up caste in their jokes. They not only talk about their process but also the criticism they face. In another story, we talk to filmmaker Somnath Waghmare about his soon-to-be-released documentary film, ‘Chaityabhumi’.



Last but not the least, we also speak to jazz pianists Thilo Wolf and Monty Alexander, who perform this weekend at the NCPA’s International Jazz Festival 2022. They delve into making music, coming to Mumbai for the first time, and witnessing the evolution of jazz



Here is the full list of stories:

Of style and warmth: Here’s how to style bodycon clothes during winter

With body-hugging styles offering much-needed elegance and comfort, fall 2022 is the year of bodycon clothing. Here’s an expert guide to styling a variety of bodycon items for winter fits

Explainer: Understanding testicular cancer and why men should get tested early

As a part of Men’s Health Awareness Month being observed globally, this week the focus is on testicular cancer. A cancer that is said to have a low incidence in India but still needs to be spoken about and especially diagnosed early to get rid of it

Espresso Day: 10 ways to enjoy drinking your coffee and delicious recipes to try

On Espresso Day, we’ve got a coffee expert to share 10 different types and three delectable recipes for you to amp up your barista game

Thanksgiving 2022: Mumbai chefs share classic recipes for you to make at home

Wish to try your hands at a Thanksgiving feast? From mains to side dish, we’ve got you covered this Thanksgiving with these appetising recipes

Protest humour, in process: ‘Blue material’ comics on the many ways of engaging with caste in comedy

‘Blue material’, a standup comedy set led by all Dalit comedians has gained attention for talking about the much-silenced subject of caste in their jokes. The creators open up about their process, dilemmas and criticisms they aim to address

The Mingus Big Band, The Thilo Wolf Jazz Quartet and Monty Alexander perform at the International Jazz Festival 2022 in Mumbai this weekend

For those of you who love jazz music, it is going to be an interesting weekend as there will be unique performances at the NCPA. Ahead of their performances, jazz pianists Thilo Wolf and Monty Alexander talk about all things jazz

Chilli garlic suran? Here are some innovative ways for you to make yam

Available throughout the year, suran, yam or elephant’s foot yam, as it is more popularly called, may not be everybody’s favourite. Interestingly, chefs say a lot can be done with the root vegetable that may change the way you look at it and even start to enjoy it more than ever before

‘Ambedkar’s history is largely ignored by filmmakers’: Somnath Waghmare on his upcoming film ‘Chaithybhumi’

'Chaithybhumi’ is an upcoming documentary film, which captures the political and cultural significance of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s memorial site in Mumbai. Filmmaker Somnath Waghmare tells us why a film on the historical site was long overdue

