This summer, global beer brand Corona makes its highly anticipated debut at Lollapalooza India. Set against Mumbai’s vibrant backdrop on March 8 and 9, festival-goers will experience an unforgettable blend of golden moments where music, culture, and the magic of sunset converge.

Lollapalooza India and Corona are coming together create the perfect pairing – both celebrating youthful carefree energy, and authentic connections.



Across four dynamic stages, including Corona’s takeover of the main stage – as Corona Sunsets Stage, featuring over 30 iconic artists, the collaboration promises a vibrant mix of global and homegrown talent come together to create golden moments all weekend long.



“Lollapalooza India has become a cultural landmark that brings together music, art, and celebration for young Indians. With Corona making its debut this year, we are excited to create unique experiences that capture the magic of golden hours and the spirit of celebration that defines the brand.”, said Vineet Sharma, Vice President – Marketing & Trade Marketing, AB InBev India. “Through this collaboration, we’re inviting festival-goers to experience Corona’s philosophy of celebrating life’s golden moments with their friends. The sunset serves as a powerful metaphor for transitioning from the everyday to the extraordinary – exactly what Corona stands for in the lives of our consumers.”



Performance Guide to Corona Sunsets Stage at Lollapalooza India 2025



Day 1, Saturday

Kicking off the excitement, Sid Vashi’s genre-blending energy sets the stage, followed by soulful melodies of Isabel Larosa. As the sun dips, singer Jonita Gandhi takes centre stage for Corona’s mesmerising ‘Own the Sunset’ moment – a fusion of music and nature’s golden hour.



As the night reaches its electrifying peak, global music icon Shawn Mendes, delivering a headline performance that will set the Corona Sunsets Stage ablaze, ensuring festival-goers soak in every moment of music, energy, and celebration.



Day 2, Sunday

The momentum continues with the indie brilliance of Green Park, followed by that of Raman Negi’s evocative storytelling. British Rock Sensation Nothing But Thieves elevates the energy before the absolute legendary American rock band Green Day, brings Corona’s festival debut to an iconic close.



Golden experiences:

The Corona Ferris Wheel takes the festival to new heights, literally. Lit up with a dazzling spectacle of light that mirrors the sunset’s fiery oranges, deep magentas, and soft golds. As daylight fades, the wheel’s synchronised light display mirrors the changing sky, creating a perfect vantage point to watch the day transition into an electrifying night.



Corona is also bringing alive Corona Vista- an immersive retreat where festival-goers can embrace the essence of golden moments with their friends.



Corona’s interactive experiences allow festival goers to create lasting mementos of their golden moments. Festival-goers can create their own Corona Charm Bracelets as keepsakes, personalised fan posters at the Golden Canvas Fan DIY Station, and the Golden Memories Photobooth & Memories Wall, capturing the magic of Lollapalooza to relive long after the music fades. Corona is also hosting a Corona podcast from our Sunsoaked Stories Podcast Booth to capture the golden touchpoints in a festival-goer's journey.



Through these carefully crafted experiences, Corona is positioning itself as more than a beer – it’s a lifestyle that celebrates natural connections with friends and the transformative power of the golden hour.



Another must-visit at Lollapalooza is the Hoegaarden Café, bringing the charm of a European beer garden to the heart of the festival. With Hoegaarden’s flavourful Belgian wheat beer, this refreshing retreat is the perfect spot to sip, savour, and soak in the energy of the weekend. The café’s thoughtfully curated food experience is crafted in collaboration with The Big Forkers featuring small plates designed to perfectly complement the brews in delightful pairings. The Hoegaarden Café is a destination in itself, whether for a midday pause or a leisurely start to the festivities.



With its unique blend of world-class performances, immersive installations and memorable experiences, Lollapalooza India 2025 promises a celebration where every sunset creates a golden moment worth savouring.