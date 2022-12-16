Here’s how men can wear Pantone Colour of the Year 2023: Viva Magenta

Meet Viva Magenta, an unconventional shade for an unconventional time. Photo courtesy: Pantone

Image for representational purpose only. Photo courtesy: Pantone

Each year, Pantone Color Institute releases a shade to engage designers and colour fanatics in a dialogue around hues. At the start of December, Pantone released the colour of the year 2023: “Viva Magenta”. A tint that is symbolic of life and a celebration of power. The colour is being described by Pantone as “An unconventional shade for an unconventional time” and rightfully so.

