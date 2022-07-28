Wordle 404 for July 28: Can’t guess today’s word? Here are some tips to help you

Are you still struggling to guess today’s word? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. While it may not be as easy as the ones you guessed earlier this week, it is certainly not difficult if you put your mind to it, especially because this one may not work with the usual strategy

While the last two days have been nouns, today is a refreshing change because it is a verb. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: AFP

Have you been feeling left out because everybody around you is jumping on the Wordle bandwagon? Today may just be the day to try it out. The word game, which was created by American ex-Reddit software engineer Josh Wardle, became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic because the New York Times bought it earlier this year.



This week has been a mixed bag of easy and slightly difficult words but that shouldn’t dissuade you from trying your hand at today’s word. If this is your first chance, there is really no pressure but in fact, a good opportunity for you to actually enjoy the rush of guessing the word right in only six chances.

if you are on a streak and feeling the pressure of getting today’s word right, we are here to help you.



Many players have come up with different kinds of strategies to guess the right words and most often than not, it may work for them. In fact, the word for today is one that many know but may not often use but if prompted in the right direction, you may guess it in lesser chances than ever before. However, if you still haven’t figured out the flow and ways to guess the word correctly, here are some tips to help you get started.



What type of word is it?

While the last two days have been nouns, today is a refreshing change because it is a verb. It is not one that you use in spoken English as much as you would like to. However, you must know, it is an action used on grapes in traditional wine-making.

What are the letters in it?

While the last two days have made work easier with repeated letters, today is different. Every single letter is unique but you should know it has one vowel exactly in the middle. If you use the general tips and tricks, it won't be too hard for you.

Definition of the word

The word is an animated action and usually used to show anger. However, it can be defined as a word that describes a person who walks hastily and noisily. In fact, since it has more than one meaning, it may be easier for you to guess. Music lovers should know it is also used to describe a tune or song with a fast beat and the action to groove to it.

What is the easiest way to guess words on Wordle?

If you still haven’t figured out how to guess the word in Wordle in six chances, then it’s time we help you. Start by using vowels with a combination of letters from words that rarely come up in daily conversations. It is a tried-and-tested method. This helps to not only tap the easy words but also the lesser used words. If these don’t work, consider repetition of letters and that may just do the trick.

It is important to remember that Wordle isn’t too difficult. In fact, on some days, it may be the easiest word and you have simply been racking your brain thinking it must be difficult. The game doesn’t only have difficult words but actually has words of all types.

If you have managed to guess the word by now, we are glad we helped you. Now that you have got the hang of it, you should definitely try guessing the word tomorrow and get on a streak. All the best!



