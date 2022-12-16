Here’s how men can wear Pantone Colour of the Year 2023: Viva Magenta

The shade was interpreted by the AI tool Midjourney into stellar visuals which portray the rebellious spirit of Magenta. Pantone described the AI interpretation as “an endless new ecosystem to be explored, called the ‘Magentaverse’”.

An unconventional shade for an unconventional time. Photo courtesy: iStock

Each year, Pantone Color Institute releases a shade to engage designers and colour fanatics in a dialogue around hues. At the start of December, Pantone released the colour of the year 2023: “Viva Magenta”. A tint that is symbolic of life and a celebration of power. The colour is being described by Pantone as “An unconventional shade for an unconventional time” and rightfully so.

