LFW x FDCI: Showstopper Karishma Tanna walks the ramp for budding designers

Karishma Tanna turns showstopper for INIFD Launchpad on Day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week

Actress Karishma Tanna turned showstopper for aspiring designers at the Launchpad segment of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

A group of fashion and interior designers took over the stage on Wednesday to showcase their collection, a reimagined version of vintage fashion from the 1960s to the 1980s.

The creation that Karishma donned was by a cub designer named Yash Gala from Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD). He shared that he is really inspired by strong bold look and “structured garments.”

While talking about Karishma turning showstopper for newbies, Disha Khosla, style mentor from INIFD said that usually stars say no to them.

To this, Karishma replied: “I know how the dream works and I know what passion they have so I really like to encourage each and everybody; and when I got to know that I had to walk for a very talented designer, I was very happy.”

Another aspiring designer flaunted a collection from the 1970s fashion, which features rich art and craft from Jaipur.

Japanese vintage ready to wear was showcased by a young designer whose collection mostly featured shades of blue and white.

The fourth aspiring designer said that she drew inspiration from herself and her doodles for the eclectic collection.

Lastly, a collection called 'Checkmate' was showcased. The USP of the ensembles was that it was made out of left over fabric from factories and drew its inspiration from 1960s.

