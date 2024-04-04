-
The fire broke out at 1.40 am in the electrical meter room located on the ground floor of the Thane building at Rashid compound in Kausa of Mumbra area
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Saanand Verma has revealed that he was sexually abused as a teenager. He also said that casting couch still exists in the industry04 April,2024 01:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sanjay Nirupam further claimed the Congress is history and has no future and that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is a merger of three "sick units"04 April,2024 01:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
For nearly six to seven months every year, the wetlands near DPS Lake turn into a sojourn for flamingos. The exodus that takes place from Rann of Kutch in Gujarat culminates at the feeding grounds of Mangrove swamps in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Scroll to see pink pilgrims at Navi Mumbai. Image courtesy: PTI04 April,2024 03:23 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Lucknow Super Giants’s new pace sensation Mayank Yadav hopes his back-to-back match-winning performances open doors to represent the country soon04 April,2024 07:01 AM IST | Bangalore | R Kaushik
