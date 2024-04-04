Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
Fire in electric meter room of Thane building; no person injured

The fire broke out at 1.40 am in the electrical meter room located on the ground floor of the Thane building at Rashid compound in Kausa of Mumbra area

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Video of Rs 11 crore Ayodhya set in Mumbai goes viral

04 April,2024 02:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' actor reveals he was sexually abused

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Saanand Verma has revealed that he was sexually abused as a teenager. He also said that casting couch still exists in the industry

04 April,2024 01:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Lok Sabha elections 2024

'Tremendous arrogance' in Congress leadership, says Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam further claimed the Congress is history and has no future and that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is a merger of three "sick units"

04 April,2024 01:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Stunning aerial view of Flamingos in Navi Mumbai

For nearly six to seven months every year, the wetlands near DPS Lake turn into a sojourn for flamingos. The exodus that takes place from Rann of Kutch in Gujarat culminates at the feeding grounds of Mangrove swamps in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Scroll to see pink pilgrims at Navi Mumbai. Image courtesy: PTI

04 April,2024 03:23 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
‘My goal is to play for India’: Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants’s new pace sensation Mayank Yadav hopes his back-to-back match-winning performances open doors to represent the country soon

04 April,2024 07:01 AM IST | Bangalore | R Kaushik

