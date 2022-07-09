×
Electricity bills to go up from this month in Maharashtra
20,000 people facing repercussions of ex-Mumbai CP's directive to lodge FIRs against wrong-side driving
Mumbai: Man tears up passport pages to hide Maldives trip from wife, ends up in prison
Mumbai: School principal, trustee booked for atrocity against blind student
Mumbai: CSMT surgery on without affecting train traffic

Mumbai

The engineer was handed over to the Sahar police on Thursday after immigration authorities found that some pages from his passport were missing after his return from the Maldives and he was unable to give a satisfactory reply to them

20,000 people facing repercussions of ex-Mumbai CP's directive
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora stylish outing in London
Entertainment News
Tamil actor Vikram to be discharged from hospital, did not suffer cardiac arrest

Vikram's son, Dhruv Vikram, also took to social media to dismiss rumours that the actor had suffered a heart attack.

09 July,2022 01:38 PM IST | Chennai | ANI
News
Death toll in Amarnath cloudburst rises to 16

Searches for the missing people continued without break after flash flood and landslides rummaged through tents and community kitchens on Friday afternoon

09 July,2022 12:09 PM IST | Srinagar | PTI
Lifestyle News
Eid al-Adha 2022: Mumbaikars bring in celebrations with food and family

Premium

As Mumbaikars get used to a post-Covid-19 world, the Muslim community in the city are celebrating the festival with religious fervour and solemnity. While they find warmth in family, others come together to enjoy a small feast with family and friends – something that they haven’t been able to do much in the last two years

09 July,2022 09:51 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Watson believes Tim David could be key to Australia retaining WT20 title

Tim David has lit up the domestic cricket scene all over the world with his incredible power hitting but is yet to make his international debut

09 July,2022 11:23 AM IST | Melbourne | IANS

