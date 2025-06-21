-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Business
- Videos
- Events
Mumbai police have busted an international prostitution racket trafficking Bangladeshi women to Mumbai. Fourteen women were rescued and eight accused arrested, exposing a well-organised cross-border network.
The BTS members have finally reunited after two years. To mark the occasion, Min Yoongi, aka Suga, took to Weverse and penned a heartfelt note for the ARMY21 June,2025 09:05 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in its order on June 20, also asked the Tata Group-owned airline to initiate internal disciplinary proceedings against these officials without delay21 June,2025 02:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Prime minister Narendra Modi led the event by performing Common Yoga Protocol with 3.01 lakh people on RK Beach21 June,2025 01:18 PM IST | Visakhapatnam | IANS
Skipper Shubman Gill (127*) and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) sizzle with impressive centuries as India post a dominant 359-3 on opening day of first Test against England at Leeds21 June,2025 06:48 AM IST | Leeds | R Kaushik
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT