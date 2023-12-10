-
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde thanked PM Modi for fulfilling the dreams of crores of Indians with the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Sharman Joshi was most recently seen in a direct-to-TV release, ‘Sab Moh Maya Hai'. The actor, in an exclusive chat with mid-day.com, opened up about the film and much more10 December,2023 04:15 PM IST | Mumbai | Shachi Chaturvedi
A dead body of a man was on Sunday found at the Gaimukh Creek in Thane district of Maharashtra, the officials said10 December,2023 03:11 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
One felt she was represented, while the other didn’t get all the fuss—SMD’s Gen Z gals have strong opinions about Zoya’s star kid bonanza10 December,2023 04:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Christalle Fernandes | Reet Mulchandani
Regular Indian captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli will miss the limited overs games10 December,2023 06:29 PM IST | Johannesburg | mid-day online correspondent
