Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
CM Shinde hails PM Modi as group of 300 leaves on foot for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde thanked PM Modi for fulfilling the dreams of crores of Indians with the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Dancer Mukti Mohan & Animal actor Kunal Thakur tie the knot in a dreamy wedding

10 December,2023 04:53 PM IST | Mumbai
Exclusive: Sharman spills beans on 3 Idiots sequel, says, ‘Rajkumar Hirani...'

Sharman Joshi was most recently seen in a direct-to-TV release, ‘Sab Moh Maya Hai'. The actor, in an exclusive chat with mid-day.com, opened up about the film and much more

10 December,2023 04:15 PM IST | Mumbai | Shachi Chaturvedi
Maharashtra: Man found dead at Gaimukh Creek in Thane

A dead body of a man was on Sunday found at the Gaimukh Creek in Thane district of Maharashtra, the officials said

10 December,2023 03:11 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Gen Z report card of The Archies

One felt she was represented, while the other didn’t get all the fuss—SMD’s Gen Z gals have strong opinions about Zoya’s star kid bonanza

10 December,2023 04:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Christalle Fernandes | Reet Mulchandani
Test of strength in depth as Bavuma-less SA take on India's Gen-Next stars

Regular Indian captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli will miss the limited overs games

10 December,2023 06:29 PM IST | Johannesburg | mid-day online correspondent

