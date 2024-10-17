Breaking News
After 19-year-long battle, BMC partially demolishes illegal structure of Peddar Road bldg
Mumbai Central station gets temporary steel FOB due to commuter complaints
Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena leader Vijay Chougule to contest as independent against BJP's Ganesh Naik
Will fix poor voter turnout, says Thane District Collector
My father lost his life protecting lives and homes of poor: Zeeshan Siddique
Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain, Zeeshan said in a post on X

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' actor recalls Salman Khan driving on the footpath

17 October,2024 09:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Spotted: Riddhima, Maheep, Neelam and other ‘Fabulous Wives’ of B-town

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

17 October,2024 09:04 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
Baba Siddique murder: Cops reinvestigate rumours of NCP leader being shot in May

While police had initiated a probe then, they didn’t trace source as Siddique was in London

17 October,2024 08:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Mumbai: 58-year-old Army man with ankle pain successfully undergoes surgery

Kallappa Dhule, a resident of Mumbai had pain in his ankle while walking for a year. He consulted many other doctors who tried conservative treatments with medications and exercises but there was no relief

17 October,2024 04:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Tests: Team India's lowest totals at home

As Team India registered an unwanted record to their name in the first Test match against New Zealand, here are the lowest Test scores by the Indian team at home (Pic: File Pic/X)

17 October,2024 04:30 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

