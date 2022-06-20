In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai Crime: Man kills wife over suspicion of having affair; arrested20 June,2022 06:52 PM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble On June 19, when the victim Dipali was waiting for her mother to arrive at a tea stall near her home, her husband Satish Jawale arrived on a bike with a friend and attacked her
Having rendered songs in 12 languages, Abhay Jodhpurkar, in the limelight for his track, Meherbaan, on lessons learnt along the way20 June,2022 07:42 AM IST | Mumbai | Sonia Lulla
Identified as Nikhil Kaushal, 17, and Suraj Soni, 18, from UP's Balrampur district, were washed away when the two tried to cross a local stream on foot in Shivaraj Municipality-1 area of the district20 June,2022 05:12 PM IST | Kathmandu | mid-day online correspondent
As the world bid adieu to the iconic browser on June 15, four Mumbaikars who grew up with it share their fond memories of using Internet Explorer before moving on to faster options. While they will miss it, they are also thankful and look forward to a better future to browse the internet20 June,2022 10:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
June 20th is an auspicious day in the history of Indian cricket. It was the day when three of India's biggest legends,Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid graced the Test match stage. The trio have enjoyed immense success at the international level leaving fans with amazing memories that they will cherish forever. Picture courtesy/Virat Kohli's Instagram account, Sourav Ganguly's Instagram account, and Mid-day archives20 June,2022 02:37 PM IST | Mumbai