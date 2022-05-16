×
Monday, 16 May, 2022

US: One killed, five injured in California church shooting
Mumbai: Western Railway starts 12 new AC local train services amid 46 per cent jump in takers
Fire at under-construction building in Mumbai; no casualty
Mumbai sees 151 Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 122 recoveries
Congress adopts ‘1 family, 1 ticket’ formula, but there’s a rider

Mumbai: BMC desilts only 39 pc of nullahs targeted for pre-monsoon clean-up

The former BMC commissioner set a deadline of May 15

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah demands ban on 'The Kashmir Files'
Sonal Chauhan: Here's what the 35-year-old Jannat actress is up to
Don't miss Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's PDA at Zareen Khan's birthday bash

The duo posed for the paparazzi and also struck a pose with their Bigg Boss contestants Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia

16 May,2022 10:18 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Nana Patole says Cong high command informed of NCP's moves to 'weaken' his party

Congress and NCP joined hands with the Shiv Sena to come to power in Maharashtra in November 2019 after the state Assembly polls when the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena snapped ties with the BJP

16 May,2022 03:45 PM IST | Nagpur | PTI
Binding force: These groups in Mumbai are bringing reading enthusiasts together

Premium

'Shelf Life' is a weekly series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. In part seven, Mid-Day reached out to five groups in Mumbai, which are connecting reading enthusiasts through online and offline gatherings

16 May,2022 12:10 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
We can't afford to repeat the previous mistakes in clash against Punjab: Kuldeep

Delhi Capitals are currently fifth on the IPL table with 12 points from 12 games, the same as Punjab Kings, but the Delhi franchise has a better net run rate

16 May,2022 01:23 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS

