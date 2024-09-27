Breaking News
Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold
Mumbai: This 45-feet drain brought Central Railway to halt; watch video
Mumbai rain updates: Why live alerts were delayed; watch video
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s kin seeks protection after receiving threats
Navi Mumbai: Missing for seven hours, elderly couple reunited with family
Congress opposes polling stations in housing societies at EC meeting
Maharashtra polls

The Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday met representatives of all political parties to seek their suggestions for the upcoming Maharashtra polls

15 rare and unseen photos of Sonam, Arjun, Shanaya, and the Kapoor Khandaan

27 September,2024 07:08 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Devara Part 1 review: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's film lost at sea

Director Koratala Siva sets out to narrate an ambitious story, with grand scale and production values. However, the writing is not consistent

27 September,2024 06:30 PM IST | Mumbai | Hiren Kotwani
Mumbai
Maharashtra polls

EC seeks explanation from officials for failing to comply with transfer orders

The Election Commission, in a letter to Maharashtra chief secretary, expressed concern over the failure of state officials to submit compliance reports regarding officer transfers

27 September,2024 06:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amarnath: What’s fuelling the rise of spiritual tourism?

World Tourism Day is observed on September 27 around the world. As spiritual tourism gains prominence in India, we speak to devotees and travellers who share their experiences and travel experts who decode the factors driving this growth

27 September,2024 11:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
R Ashwin becomes first Indian to pick most wickets in Asia in Tests

In Asia, Ashwin bagged 420 wickets in Tests and holds the top place on the list

27 September,2024 08:03 PM IST | Kanpur | mid-day online correspondent

