-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The police are investigating the matter; security around Shinde has been heightened, and authorities are taking the matter seriously
Stand-up comedians in India have a massive following and influence among the youth. No wonder that many of them are now being seen in Bollywood releases as well, either behind or in front of the camera20 February,2025 02:19 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
The traffic jam on the road going towards Mumbai is taking place near Vashi toll plaza due to the ongoing road work ahead of Vashi toll plaza in Mumbai jurisdiction and traffic officials are working to resolve the issue20 February,2025 12:04 PM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
The analysis, based on the results from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2021, showed that the suicide death rate in India was 18.9 per lakh population in 1990, in 2019 it stood at 13·1 lakh per lakh population and 13 per lakh population in 202120 February,2025 02:14 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
India's opening match against a tricky Bangladesh here on Thursday will be the first point in assuaging a set of existential questions surrounding the side20 February,2025 01:50 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT