Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
SC reserves verdict on batch of cross-petitions of Uddhav and Shinde factions

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud reserved its verdict after hearing arguments advanced on behalf of both Uddhav and Eknath factions and the office of the governor

Aasif Sheikh: An actor my age accepts that he will be playing elderly characters

 16 March,2023 06:13 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
Happy Birthday Rajpal Yadav: 5 best on-screen characters of the comedy king

Rajpal Yadav is a versatile actor who has delivered memorable performances in several Bollywood movies. Well-known for his superb comic timing and effortless portrayals of quirky characters, the actor has entertained the audience for a very long time. As he turns a year older today, take a look at some of his best comic roles.    

16 March,2023 04:24 PM IST | Aakash Khuman
RTE fallout: 218 private city schools face penalty in Mumbai

These schools are operating without recognition for several years, after having failed to get RTE renewal done

16 March,2023 08:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
1 in 8 Indians at risk of developing irreversible blindness: Clinical expert

Recent statistics by National Health Portal reveal that nearly 40 million individuals, or every eighth person, in India have glaucoma or are at risk of developing it

16 March,2023 05:13 PM IST | Noida | IANS
Indian men's hockey team climb to No. 4 in world rankings

Germany, who were seated atop after winning World Cup title in Odisha in January, also slipped two places to the third after losing back-to-back matches to India

16 March,2023 04:38 PM IST | Rourkela | mid-day online correspondent

