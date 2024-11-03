Breaking News
Gopal Shetty meets BJP leaders, says 'will never leave the party'
Two injured after fire breaks out at 31-storey residential building in Goregaon
Uddhav Thackeray to start campaign on Nov 5 from Konkan and Vidarbha
Jayant Patil claims BJP used irrigation 'scam' to blackmail Ajit Pawar
Under established procedures action will be taken: MEA on Anmol Bishnoi case
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: BEST staff at Magathane depot go on strike over Diwali bonus non-payment

While BMC employees were announced timely bonuses, before the model code of conduct for elections was announced, BEST employees have failed to get any

Lacma Art Film Gala 2024: Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and others stun at event

03 November,2024 10:41 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Arjun Kapoor celebrates fan support for Singham Again: 'Thank you for...'

Arjun Kapoor has taken on his first negative role in Singham Again, where he plays a character named Danger Lanka. The audience has really embraced his performance!

03 November,2024 11:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Joe Biden suggests he'd like to smack 'macho guys' during final campaign stop

Biden slammed Harris' rival, former Republican President Donald Trump, and his supporters on policy issues during a speech in Scranton, but then suggested that he'd hit back ' literally ' on faux 'macho guys.'

03 November,2024 08:11 AM IST | Scranton | AP
Lifestyle News
Pecan Miso Butter and Jelly Sandwich? Follow these recipes for gourmet versions
Sandwich Day 2024

Mid-Day Premium Pecan Miso Butter and Jelly Sandwich? Follow these recipes for gourmet versions

Every year, World Sandwich Day is observed on November 3 to celebrate the dish around the world. Interestingly, sandwiches are very popular in Mumbai, and over the years, Indian chefs have taken the liberty to explore different variations to cater to a variety of palates

03 November,2024 08:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Rinku Singh, Yuvraj Singh extend birthday wishes to Shahrukh Khan

Indian batter Rinku Singh played 14 matches for KKR in IPL 2024, scoring 168 runs at a strike rate of 148.67

03 November,2024 07:17 AM IST | New Delhi | ANI

Trending News:


