2008 Malegaon blast trial: Another witness turns hostile, 35 so far
Mumbai: 19 shops near Malad railway station demolished for road widening project
Google shuts down over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms
Govt seeks suggestions for making guidelines on cab aggregator companies
Jiah Khan suicide case: Won my dignity, confidence back, says Sooraj Pancholi
Need to rise above differences, work unitedly to strengthen country: Pawar

Addressing his party's minority department meeting in Delhi, Pawar said brotherhood and humanity are needed in society to overcome problems faced by it

'Was asked to lose weight to become a professional dancer': Karishma Chavan

28 April,2023 07:44 PM IST | Mumbai | Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Jiah Khan death case: Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted

Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah. Jiah's mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered.

28 April,2023 12:38 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Credit for Ram Temple in Ayodhya goes to PM Modi and Amit Shah: Gujarat CM

Patel said several agitations took place in the past for a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram in Uttar Pradesh, where a mega temple dedicated to the deity is coming up

28 April,2023 08:44 PM IST | Ahmedabad | PTI
Mid-Day Premium 3 out of 4 women suffer from candida, experts share causes, signs and treatment

Candidiasis is a fungal infection caused by the yeast candida present in the human body. Medical experts shed light on the factors, and symptoms and share measures to combat yeast infection among women

26 April,2023 09:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma turns perfect host for Mumbai Indians teammates, See pics

Ahead of their encounter with table-toppers Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, Mumbai Indians players enjoyed their break with their families, courtesy of a dinner party thrown by skipper Rohit Sharma. (Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

29 April,2023 12:25 AM IST | Srijanee Majumdar

