-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
Additional sessions judge AN Mare granted bail, Manorama Khedkar's counsel advocate Sudhir Shah said
Tara Sutaria is reportedly dating Arunoday Singh of Main Tera Hero fame. The couple bonded over their shared interest in art, language and culture. She was earlier dating Aadar Jain02 August,2024 08:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The videos showed him placing various objects on railway tracks after which an investigation was launched02 August,2024 06:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As most people around us talk about suffering from backache and knee pain, Mumbai doctors say different reasons contribute to it and can’t be ignored. Unsurprisingly, they say living in the city and travelling on the roads can contribute to it too02 August,2024 11:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The "Men in Blue" now needs to chase a target of 231 runs to win the IND vs SL 1st ODI. Opening batsman Avishka Fernando departed early after scoring just one run. Nissanka on the other hand, kept the Lankan innings alive but was able to score 56 runs02 August,2024 08:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT