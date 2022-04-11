5+
The accused allegedly hit Dr Mansi Mehta with tree branches, leading to skull fracture and other injuries
Neetu gets candid about dealing with veteran’s demise as she makes TV debut11 April,2022 07:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Agencies
Amid Ram Navami celebrations, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal saw clashes on Sunday. According to media reports, one person was killed in Gujarat after stones were allegedly thrown at religious processions. Police have arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in violence and stone-pelting during a procession on Ram Navami at Khambat in Gujarat's Anand district. Curfew was clamped in the entire Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh after clash erupted at a Ram Navami procession. At least 24 people, including six policemen, were injured in the violence. Citizens have been asked to step out of home only for medical emergency. Pics/PTI11 April,2022 12:43 PM IST
If you follow a restrictive diet or have diabetes, fasting during Ramzan can be tricky. Health experts share nutrition tips to help you keep your health in order11 April,2022 12:24 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
The IPL 2022 matches between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals had some brilliant performances. DC beat KKR by 44 runs while RR pipped LSG by 3 runs. Here are the top perfomers and highlights of these IPL 2022 matches11 April,2022 01:58 PM IST