Monday, 11 April, 2022

Mumbai: Steep hike in fruit prices turns festive season sour
What lies beneath Mumbai? Railways knows better than BMC!
Clash between JNU students: Delhi Police registers FIR against unknown ABVP students
Mumbai: For some city parents, 100 per cent school fee hike shocker
Mumbai Crime: Minor, mother dupe investors of Rs 29 lakh, booked
Veteran actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam passes away
Gujarat: 9 held for violence on Ram Navami in Khambat, Section 144 imposed in Himmatnagar
Gujarat: 6 workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Bharuch

In Focus

Mumbai: 33-year-old veterinarian gets beaten up for feeding crows

The accused allegedly hit Dr Mansi Mehta with tree branches, leading to skull fracture and other injuries

1 dead and 48 trapped in Jharkhand, 2 helicopters undertaking rescue operation
Nana Patekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Sudhir Mishra at Shiv Subrahmanyam's last rites
Entertainment News
Neetu Kapoor: I ask Ranbir to sit on Rishi ji’s chair

Neetu gets candid about dealing with veteran’s demise as she makes TV debut

11 April,2022 07:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Agencies
News
IN PHOTOS: 9 held in Guj for Ram Navami violence; Sec 144 imposed in Himmatnagar

Amid Ram Navami celebrations, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal saw clashes on Sunday. According to media reports, one person was killed in Gujarat after stones were allegedly thrown at religious processions. Police have arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in violence and stone-pelting during a procession on Ram Navami at Khambat in Gujarat's Anand district. Curfew was clamped in the entire Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh after clash erupted at a Ram Navami procession. At least 24 people, including six policemen, were injured in the violence. Citizens have been asked to step out of home only for medical emergency. Pics/PTI

11 April,2022 12:43 PM IST
Lifestyle News
Nutrition tips for Ramzan: How to healthfully navigate fasting in the holy month

If you follow a restrictive diet or have diabetes, fasting during Ramzan can be tricky. Health experts share nutrition tips to help you keep your health in order

11 April,2022 12:24 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
IPL 2022 game-changers: Kuldeep Yadav stuns KKR; Chahal snatches win from LSG

The IPL 2022 matches between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals had some brilliant performances. DC beat KKR by 44 runs while RR pipped LSG by 3 runs. Here are the top perfomers and highlights of these IPL 2022 matches

11 April,2022 01:58 PM IST

