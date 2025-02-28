Breaking News
Pune rape case: Accused detained from Shirur, says police
Mumbai weather update: Here’s why the city has been sizzling for last four days
Special cleaning for special South Mumbai spots
Mumbai local train updates: Night blocks on CR’s main, harbour lines from tonight
Mumbai: Gangster father rapes daughters, forces them to abort; arrested
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy

In Focus

EOW arrests son of absconding businessman in New India Co-Operative Bank scam

The EOW had earlier arrested three persons, including the bank's ex-general manager, Hitesh Mehta, and real estate developer, Dharmesh Paun, in connection with the New India Co-Operative Bank scam

Sonakshi Sinha reveals she had a curfew till 32: 'Zaheer had a problem with it'

Sonakshi Sinha reveals she had a curfew till 32: 'Zaheer had a problem with it'

28 February,2025 09:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Odia actor Uttam Mohanty dies at 66

Odia actor Uttam Mohanty dies at 66

Mohanty had been suffering from acute liver ailments and was airlifted to Delhi from Bhubaneswar on February 8.

28 February,2025 08:35 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai weather updates: Heat persists as temperature soars to 38.4 deg C

Mumbai weather updates: Heat persists as temperature soars to 38.4 deg C

Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius

28 February,2025 09:53 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Say goodbye to sun damage: 4 dermatologist-approved skin hacks!

Say goodbye to sun damage: 4 dermatologist-approved skin hacks!

Fluctuations in temperature, humidity and environmental factors can stress your skin, leading to dryness, irritation and even breakouts

28 February,2025 10:32 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
National outcry over Pakistan’s collapse in Champions Trophy reaches Parliament

National outcry over Pakistan’s collapse in Champions Trophy reaches Parliament

Hosts Pakistan's campaign in the marquee tournament ended prematurely with big defeats to New Zealand (by 60 runs) and India (by six wickets)

28 February,2025 10:05 AM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK