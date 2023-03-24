Breaking News
Mumbai: Friend bound, Virar woman gang-raped
Mumbai: Now, take unlimited trips on Metro’s new lines
Mumbai: Deonar RMC plant owners get last chance for demolition
Mumbai: Kerala, Chennai chefs lured by jobs in US, duped of Rs Rs 50,000 each
Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms
Road repair works in Worli, traffic police issues diversions; check details
Mumbai

In Worli, Sir Pochkhanwala Road from Thadani Road Junction to Shahid Tukaram Omble Chowk will be closed for Vehicular Traffic, the Mumbai Traffic Police said in a traffic notification

Amitabh Bachchan resumes work after suffering injury during shoot

24 March,2023 03:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Rani Mukerji on Pradeep Sarkar's demise: It's like losing a family member

Rani, who has worked with Pradeep in 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag' and 'Mardaani', said, "I'm very very shocked by the news of Dada's passing away."

24 March,2023 02:59 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
189 custodial death cases reported in Gujarat in two years: Govt tells Assembly

Of these 189 cases registered in the last two years, 35 persons died in police custody and 154 others in judicial custody, the CM said in his written reply

24 March,2023 12:50 PM IST | Gandhinagar | PTI
Lifestyle News
National Cocktail Day: Whip up these 3-step cocktails to beat the summer heat

Are you a cocktail enthusiast who likes experimenting? Mumbai mixologists share 3-step cocktail recipes that are simple, and freshening in equal measure

24 March,2023 02:56 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Salima Tete wins AHF Emerging Women's Player of the Year award

Indian women's hockey team midfielder Salima Tete has been honoured with the AHF Emerging Player of the Year Award for her brilliant performance in 2022

24 March,2023 02:23 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

