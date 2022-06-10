×
Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Mumbai: Five women among seven injured as car jumps divider before hitting two vehicles on WE highway

In Focus

Working on makeover of Mumbai’s AC locals, says railway minister

In his maiden visit to CSMT, Ashwini Vaishnaw also checked the redevelopment plan of the building, said efforts on to retain heritage

SC dismisses pleas seeking special stray round of counselling for NEET-PG

From green to gold, Tejasswi Prakash has pulled off all outfits with elan Fashion Friday

Entertainment News
Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as 'Raabta' completes five years
See Post

Sharing a video with fans on her Instagram, the actress wrote- "This one was special in many ways.. A film full of memories. ."

10 June,2022 10:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Malaria cases on the rise ahead of monsoon

G South and E wards logged the cases in the first five days of June; city reports other diseases as well, such as dengue and gastroenteritis

10 June,2022 07:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Suraj Pandey
Lifestyle News
Why Sri Lankan chef Dharshan Munidasa wants to experiment with Mumbai’s pomfret

Premium

Munidasa’s Ministry of Crab, whose flagship venue in Colombo recently appeared on Asia’s Top 50 Best Restaurants, just completed three years in Mumbai. In a chat with Mid-day Online, the Japanese-Sri Lankan chef tells us why he believes a lot more Indians are taking to Sri Lankan cuisine

10 June,2022 10:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
‘Oz tour of SL crucial to decide Asia Cup fate’

Pankaj Khimji, who was recently elected as vice-president of the Asian Cricket Council, said the SL v Australia series will give them a fair idea whether the Asia Cup can be held in Sri Lanka

10 June,2022 07:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Harit Joshi

