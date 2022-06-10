In Focus
Working on makeover of Mumbai’s AC locals, says railway minister10 June,2022 12:03 PM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar In his maiden visit to CSMT, Ashwini Vaishnaw also checked the redevelopment plan of the building, said efforts on to retain heritage
Sharing a video with fans on her Instagram, the actress wrote- "This one was special in many ways.. A film full of memories. ."10 June,2022 10:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
G South and E wards logged the cases in the first five days of June; city reports other diseases as well, such as dengue and gastroenteritis10 June,2022 07:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Suraj Pandey
Munidasa’s Ministry of Crab, whose flagship venue in Colombo recently appeared on Asia’s Top 50 Best Restaurants, just completed three years in Mumbai. In a chat with Mid-day Online, the Japanese-Sri Lankan chef tells us why he believes a lot more Indians are taking to Sri Lankan cuisine10 June,2022 10:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Pankaj Khimji, who was recently elected as vice-president of the Asian Cricket Council, said the SL v Australia series will give them a fair idea whether the Asia Cup can be held in Sri Lanka10 June,2022 07:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Harit Joshi