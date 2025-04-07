Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
Badlapur encounter: HC directs FIR against five cops, orders SIT probe

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale directed the joint commissioner of police's crime branch to set up a special investigation team to probe the case

Ground Zero trailer: Emraan Hashmi fights faceless enemy in Kashmir

07 April,2025 04:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Kunal Kamra requests BookMyShow to give THIS information after getting delisted

Now, after BookMyShow delisted him from the platform, Kunal Kamra has put out a long note requesting the data the platform got from his show's audience

07 April,2025 05:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Eggs hurled at Ram Navami procession in Palghar; cops register case

Following the incident on Sunday, local police rushed to the area and brought the situation under control, the police said, adding a case was registered against unidentified persons on charges of mischief and hurting religious sentiments

07 April,2025 01:19 PM IST | Palghar | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
World Health Day: Expert insights on ADHD diagnosis, impact & treatment options

Late again. Desk a mess. Mind racing 24/7. If you’ve been called ‘careless’ all your life, you might actually have ADHD. Mental health professionals explain why adult ADHD is misunderstood, misdiagnosed and often mistaken for personality flaws

07 April,2025 02:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Five players to watch out for in this blockbuster clash

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega cash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7 today, here are five players to watch out for (Pics: File Pic)

07 April,2025 04:36 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

