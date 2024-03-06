Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
She was on her way to Siddhivinayak temple to offer thanks after being assigned to Thane police station

06 March,2024 12:10 PM IST | Mumbai
Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina were spotted at an event last night. The duo looked adorable as they posed for the camera, take a look!

06 March,2024 12:36 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai: Eight-year-old treated for cancer that mostly impacts adults

The patient is likely the second youngest in India to be treated for the condition

06 March,2024 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
As the countdown to the coronation of Miss World 2024 kicks off, Midday.com spoke to Indian Miss World finalist – Sini Shetty. In an exclusive conversation, the Mumbai-based Gen Z takes us through the thrills of pageantry, her journey and aspirations

06 March,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
England's veteran pacer James Anderson who is known for his sustainability and pace will also be eyeing a milestone in the IND vs ENG 5th Test. The hosts have secured an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the five-match test series

06 March,2024 01:24 PM IST | Mumbai | Sujay Shivalkar

