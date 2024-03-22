-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
As number of joyrides decline, new sea route sees an average 20,500 vehicles per day
Camila Cabello's latest look has been breaking the internet! Her brand-new blonde hair and bleached eyebrows have gone viral, and fans are going crazy over this bold new look. Take a look!22 March,2024 03:03 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
A broken lid at Borivli’s Vazira Naka could’ve led to potential accidents and flooding, but civic body’s rapid response brought relief22 March,2024 05:37 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
This is Goyal’s second marriage. His first marriage was with Kanchan Joshi, whom he met while studying at IIT-Delhi22 March,2024 01:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Kohli was last seen taking part in the 3rd T20I match between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru22 March,2024 03:35 PM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT