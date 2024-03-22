Breaking News
One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad
Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED
Car carrying Ramdas Athawale, his wife meets with accident; both unhurt
Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Traffic flow on Mumbai Coastal Road gets into the groove

As number of joyrides decline, new sea route sees an average 20,500 vehicles per day

Holi 2024: Watch these movies to bring in the festival of colours

Holi 2024: Watch these movies to bring in the festival of colours

22 March,2024 02:18 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
PICS: Breaking the internet! Camila Cabello's blonde hair and bleached eyebrows

PICS: Breaking the internet! Camila Cabello's blonde hair and bleached eyebrows

Camila Cabello's latest look has been breaking the internet! Her brand-new blonde hair and bleached eyebrows have gone viral, and fans are going crazy over this bold new look. Take a look!

22 March,2024 03:03 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
Mumbai: BMC’s swift action in Borivali amazes locals

Mumbai: BMC’s swift action in Borivali amazes locals

A broken lid at Borivli’s Vazira Naka could’ve led to potential accidents and flooding, but civic body’s rapid response brought relief

22 March,2024 05:37 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
News
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Grecia Munoz. Who is she?

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Grecia Munoz. Who is she?

This is Goyal’s second marriage. His first marriage was with Kanchan Joshi, whom he met while studying at IIT-Delhi

22 March,2024 01:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Records that Virat Kohli can topple in IPL opener

Records that Virat Kohli can topple in IPL opener

Kohli was last seen taking part in the 3rd T20I match between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru

22 March,2024 03:35 PM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK