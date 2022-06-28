×
Kurla building collapse: At least 19 dead, four including 17-year-old admitted in Rajawadi Hospital
Defamation case: Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on July 4
Maharashtra reports 3,482 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths
Mukesh Ambani resigns from Jio, son Akash made chairman
Gujarat: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and murdering 8-year-old boy
ONGC chopper falls into sea; 4 dead

Mumbai: CP Sanjay Pandey holds meeting with group of BJP MLAs

MLA Mihir Kotecha (Mulund), Parag Shah (Ghatkopar East), Parag Alavani (Vile Parle) and former MLA Atul Shah attended the meeting

At hospitals, people wait to hear about their loved ones Kurla building collapse

Did you know Jasmin Bhasin made her acting debut with the Tamil film 'Vaanam'? Birthday Special

Entertainment News
Watch viral video! Taehyung aka V from BTS, Lisa from Blackpink try pole dancing
Watch video

The duo attended Paris fashion week along with actor Park Bo-gum

28 June,2022 03:51 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Tailor murder: Prohibitory orders imposed, internet suspended across Rajasthan

Two men slit the throat of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam

28 June,2022 10:06 PM IST | Udaipur | PTI
Lifestyle News
Ditching jeans this monsoon? Experts share tips on styling trendy bottom wears

Are you among those planning to give up on jeans during monsoon? Fashion experts give tips on how to pick the right alternative and rock stylish looks with comfort

28 June,2022 10:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
England captain Eoin Morgan announces his retirement from International cricket

Morgan ends his ODI career with 7701 runs at an average of 39.29 and a strike rate of 91.16. In his T20I career, Eoin scored 2458 runs while averaging 28.58 with a strike rate of 136.17 to go along with it

28 June,2022 07:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

